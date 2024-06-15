Boston College Lands Commitment From Three-Star EDGE
Israel Oladipupo, a three-star EDGE from the class of 2025, has committed to Boston College.
Oladipupo made the announcement via a social media post on Saturday afternoon where he wrote “Home.”
The decision comes just one day after the rising senior took an official visit to Chestnut Hill. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect had a total of 16 offers and chose Boston College over programs like Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Indiana, Duke, Harvard, and more. The Eagles sent their offer to Oladipupo in February.
The Noblesville, Ind., native ranks No. 1,422 nationally, No. 100 in edges, and No. 30 in the state of Ind., according to 247Sports Composite.
During his junior campaign, the Noblesville High School product tallied 75 total tackles (24 solo and 51 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, two sacks, and a pass defended.
Oladipupo is the 13th commitment for the Boston College class of 2025, joining interior offensive lineman Robert Smith, safety Omarion Davis, defensive back Rae Sykes, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes TJ Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, linebacker Griffin Collins, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, and running back Mehki Dodd, all ranked as three-star prospects.
With the addition of Oladipupo, the Eagles rank No. 42 in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 142.92 points.
