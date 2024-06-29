Boston College Lands Commitment From Three-Star OL Denzil Williams
Three-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Denzil Williams Jr., has committed to the Boston College Eagles.
The rising senior made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday and chose the Eagles over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Boston College sent its offer in February to the prospect and he took an official visit on June 14.
The White Plains, N.Y., native ranks No. 1,379 nationally, No. 106 in offensive linemen, and No. 14 in the state of N.Y., according to 247Sports Composite.
Williams is a product of Archbishop Stepinac High School and is a two-sport athlete. He also plays basketball for the school.
Williams is commitment No. 20 for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes Dawson Pough, Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Charleston Coldon, Ashton Cunningham, and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr, and offensive lineman Robert Smith.
The program also earned a preferred walk-on commitment from class of 2025 tight end Dominic DeSarno earlier in the week.
Currently, Boston College ranks No. 38 overall and No. 9 in the ACC with 176.75 points in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings, however the addition of Williams has not been added to those numbers.
