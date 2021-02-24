Boston College Sticks Out For '22 Wide Receiver Terrell Crosby

Boston College recently made an offer to Terrell Crosby, a '22 wide receiver out of Lakewood (FL). The 6'0 receiver's offer from the Eagles was his first from a Power Five school, the other being from Toledo. He currently does not have a rating on either of the major recruiting services.

Shortly after Crosby received his Boston College offer we spoke to him. He talked to us about getting his first Power 5 offer and where Boston College stands early in his recruitment.

Crosby explained that wide receivers coach Joe Dailey was the staff member who extended the offer to him. He mentioned that he has talked to a handful of other staff members on the team. "They said they loved the way I play" Crosby told BC Bulletin.

The offer has stood out for the junior. "Boston College is great school and I would like to be around that environment," he explained. The relationship has been forming between the recruit and the school, but it sounds like he wants to learn more. Crosby explained that when he is allowed to, he would like to visit Chestnut Hill.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on Terrell Crosby

You can check out Terrell's HUDL Film below.

