Boston College Signs Athlete TJ Green to 2025 Class
The Boston College Eagles continued to roll on the recruiting trail today, locking in another prospect as a member fo the 2025 class.
Bill O'Brien and the Eagles officially inked 3-Star athlete TJ Green as a member of the class this week. He has been committed to Boston College since April when he took a visit to Chestnut Hill.
Following his official visit in the spring, Green told 247Sports, "Family is the most important thing I looked at when being recruited by every school," he continued, "When I was at Boston College, it was like I was at home. It felt right."
Hailing from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Green is ranked as the No. 87 athlete in the nation and the No. 41 player in the state. He is a two-way player, lining up at both safety and wide receiver. On3 lists him as a safety, and ranks him as No. 112 player at his position in the country.
In his junior season at Reynoldsburg High School, he finished with 13 receptions for 86 yards on offense and 56 total tackles, three pass deflection and an interception on defense.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
Stay locked into Boston College on SI for all your Eagles news, and check out our Boston College football recruiting tracker to stay up to date on the 2025 class and more.