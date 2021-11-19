Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Phil Jurkovec Florida State Week

    Phil Jurkovec Florida State Week

    Publish date:

    Big Weekend of Recruiting Visits for FSU Game

    The Eagles will have over 40 recruits this weekend and we have some of the biggest names to visit
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

    Boston College football faces off with Florida State this weekend, and there are some big names heading to Chestnut Hill. Have been told that there will be over 40 recruits visiting this weekend. Here are some of the names that we have confirmed will be checking out the school this weekend. We will update this list as the names continue to roll in.

    Joenel Aguero- Defensive Back '23. The biggest recruit in Massachusetts in years, Aguero is now back at St. John's Prep after a year at IMG Academy in Florida. Citing "personal reasons" for his return to the school. Aguero, a five star recruit, has a top 10 that includes major programs like Georgia, and Ohio State, but also has Boston College on there. According to my source, he has a "great relationship" with the BC staff.

    Tyriq Blanding, Defensive End '23. Not currently ranked but certainly a name that is worth watching. The 6-3 end from Middle Village New York holds offers from Michigan, Miami, and Arizona State.

    Tyler Thompson, Defensive End '23. North Carolina native who has offers from Duke, App State, and Coastal Carolina. Currently not ranked on 247

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Sam Singleton, Running Back '23. Another big name heading to Chestnut Hill, Singleton is a four star running back out of Orange Park, Florida. The number five running back in the country per 247sports.com has offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Iowa State, and Cincinnati.

    Yasin Willis, Running Back '24. The sophomore from Montvale, NJ has offers from Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Maryland

    Ish Zamor- Wide Receiver, '22. Committed to Boston College, from Everett, MA

    Jack Funke- Offensive Lineman '22. Committed to Boston College, attends Xaverian Brothers

    Amari Jackson- Defensive Back. Committed to Boston College, From Eagles Landing in Georgia. 

    Josh Hardy, Defensive End '22.  Committed to Boston College, From Annapolis MD

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

    Member Exclusive

    Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

    E4FghJFWEAsZ9nv
    Recruiting

    Big Weekend of Recruiting Visits for FSU Game

    13 seconds ago
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_17157766_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC & FSU Preview Show

    41 minutes ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17183045_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College's Offense Wilts Against URI, Eagles Lose 57-49

    21 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17183027_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC Falls Flat To URI

    Nov 18, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16939792_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Updates

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_8270460_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. URI Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    aleclindstrom
    Football

    2021 Bowl Projections: Week 11

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_10695947_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. URI: Preview & Prediction

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    BCMizzou_Gallery-61508a020fcced3942fe5edf_Sep_26_2021_14_58_31
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: URI Preview & Bowl Projections

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment