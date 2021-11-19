Big Weekend of Recruiting Visits for FSU Game

The Eagles will have over 40 recruits this weekend and we have some of the biggest names to visit

Boston College football faces off with Florida State this weekend, and there are some big names heading to Chestnut Hill. Have been told that there will be over 40 recruits visiting this weekend. Here are some of the names that we have confirmed will be checking out the school this weekend. We will update this list as the names continue to roll in.

Joenel Aguero- Defensive Back '23. The biggest recruit in Massachusetts in years, Aguero is now back at St. John's Prep after a year at IMG Academy in Florida. Citing "personal reasons" for his return to the school. Aguero, a five star recruit, has a top 10 that includes major programs like Georgia, and Ohio State, but also has Boston College on there. According to my source, he has a "great relationship" with the BC staff.

Tyriq Blanding, Defensive End '23. Not currently ranked but certainly a name that is worth watching. The 6-3 end from Middle Village New York holds offers from Michigan, Miami, and Arizona State.

Tyler Thompson, Defensive End '23. North Carolina native who has offers from Duke, App State, and Coastal Carolina. Currently not ranked on 247

Sam Singleton, Running Back '23. Another big name heading to Chestnut Hill, Singleton is a four star running back out of Orange Park, Florida. The number five running back in the country per 247sports.com has offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Iowa State, and Cincinnati.

Yasin Willis, Running Back '24. The sophomore from Montvale, NJ has offers from Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Maryland

Ish Zamor- Wide Receiver, '22. Committed to Boston College, from Everett, MA

Jack Funke- Offensive Lineman '22. Committed to Boston College, attends Xaverian Brothers

Amari Jackson- Defensive Back. Committed to Boston College, From Eagles Landing in Georgia.

Josh Hardy, Defensive End '22. Committed to Boston College, From Annapolis MD