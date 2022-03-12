'23 DL Boubacar Traore Decommits From Boston College

'23 defensive lineman Boubacar Traore decommitted from his verbal commitment to Boston College on Saturday evening. The four star Catholic Memorial (MA) recruit announced his decision on Twitter.

Boubacar Traore on Twitter

Losing Traore, who has seen a lot of interest recently from Notre Dame (and also has offers from Wisconsin, Michigan and Pitt) is tough news for the Eagles. A big, physical defensive tackle, and a local one on top of that, Traore could have been one of the crown jewels of this recruiting class. He was ranked as the 88th overall recruit by 247sports, and would have been one of BC's top ranked recruits of all time.

Traore was part of a trio of local Catholic Memorial recruits who all committed on the same day back in 2021. Running back Datrell Jones and wide receiver Jaeden Skeete are still committed to the Eagles.

Jones remains committed to the Eagles

With the loss of Traore, Boston College is back down to to three recruits in the class of 2023. The Eagles have Skeete and Jones, along with Texas quarterback Jacobe Robinson who pledged to the Eagles in late February.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC