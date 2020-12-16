LB/S Bryce Steele Signs With Boston College

The Eagles jump in with a big four star hybrid linebacker who could play a big role in Jeff Hafley's defense

Boston College added a valuable football player, four star linebacker Bryce Steele from North Carolina. A South Carolina decommit, he verballed to Boston College shortly after Will Muschamp was fired. The hybrid player is going to be a great fit for BC's 4-2-5 defense that values players that are versatile. He could play a role similar to Jahmin Muse who played in coverage or can line up in more of a tradition linebacker role.

Offers: South Carolina, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, UNC, NC State

SI All American Scouting Profile

Frame: Adequate height with broad shoulders and developed muscle in upper and lower half. Room to add overall mass.

Athleticism: Runs well and under control. Faster than quick but gets to top speed in a hurry with speed to power conversion upon contact. Reported 4.55-second 40-yard dash time isn’t far off on sophomore tape. Varsity basketball player who looks to have rebounded from injury that cost him the 2019 football season.

Instincts: Comfortable in space or in the box with great movement skill, lean and leverage. Attacking style pairs well with size and leverage at the point of contact. Timely blitzer with pass rushing upside against a bigger tackle. Great redirection ability and play diagnostics versus the run and pass.

Polish: Jack of all trades defender with samples of leverage discipline in coverage and outside-in attacking style versys the run. Efficient zone defender with ability to break on the ball and make a play at the catch point with speed and physicality. Lacks technique with inside linebacker alignment and execution versus the run.