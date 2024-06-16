Class of 2025 Linebacker Zacari Thomas Commits to Boston College
The Boston College football program landed a commitment from class of 2025 linebacker Zacari Thomas on Sunday afternoon.
The rising senior made the announcement via a social media post nine days after his offical visit. He chose the Eagles over programs like Kent State, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, and more.
Thomas spoke to Tyler Harden of TTJH Sports after his visit on June 7.
“I’ll definitely be back, me and the players instantly bonded,” said Thomas. “We had some fun and they showed me BC… They have plenty to offer such as getting you where you want to go.”
The Gray, Ga., native is a product of Jones County High School. During his junior campaign, Thomas recorded 47 total tackles (26 solo and 21 assisted), eight tackles for loss, four passes defended, three sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
Thomas is the 14th commitment for the class of 2025, joining edge Israel Oladipupo, interior offensive lineman Robert Smith, safety Omarion Davis, defensive back Rae Sykes, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes TJ Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, linebacker Griffin Collins, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, and running back Mehki Dodd, all three-star prospects.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 42 in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 144.90 points, however the new addition has yet to be added to those numbers.
