Class of 2025 Safety Omarion Davis Signs With Boston College Football
Boston College Eagles football head coach Bill O’Brien continues to put together the first recruiting class of his era.
Three-star class of 2025 safety Omarion Davis has signed with the football program.
Davis made his commitment official as he inked his National Letter of Intent to play for the Eagles program as a part of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
The senior was the 11th commitment for the Eagles class and announced his decision on June 11 just days after he took an official visit to Chestnut Hill. He chose the Eagles over Georgia Tech and Charlotte. Boston College sent him an offer on March 4.
Davis is a product of Indian Land High School in Fort Mill, S.C. Davis helped Indian Land to a 6-6 overall record during the 2024 season which ranks No. 2,308 nationally and No. 52 in the state of S.C. in On3Sports’ high school football rankings.
On top of receiving a three-star ranking, Davis holds an 88 rating from 247Sports which is the second-highest in the class and a .8642 in the Composite which is the seventh-highest in the class.
Currently, he ranks No. 1,093 nationally, No. 92 in safeties, and No. 24 in the state of S.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
