Class of 2026 Quarterback Corin Berry Commits to Boston College
The Boston College Eagles football program landed their second commitment for the class of 2026 in quarterback Corin Berry on Sunday night.
Berry made the announcement via social media just days after making an official visit to Chestnut Hill and receiving an offer from the Eagles.
“Extremely excited to #CommitToBillOBrien and @BCFootball,” wrote Berry. “Coach O’Brien and his staff were the reason. I can’t imagine a better coaching staff. I love the #earnit mentality. Let’s go win some ACC titles (sic).”
He also thanked Eagles quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso, the Charter Oak football program which is his current school, and quarterback coach and consultant Anton Clarkson.
The rising junior is listed as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and ranks No. 55 in quarterbacks and No. 125 in the state of Calif.
During his sophomore campaign, Berry went 150-of-308 for 2,037 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions, as well as 35 rush attempts for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Boston College was one of two offers the prospect has received during his recruiting process and he chose the Eagles over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Berry joins offensive tackle Marcelino Antunes Jr., a three-star prospect out of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., as the only two commits for this class thus far.
