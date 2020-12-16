K Connor Lytton Signs With Boston College

Boston College looks to add to their special teams with a kicker out of Virginia

Kicker Connor Lytton out of Radford (VA), has signed with Boston College. The three star kicker was in contact with over 20 programs before deciding on the Eagles. Lytton was one of the few recruits who actually got to campus and met the staff before the outbreak of COVID-19 prevented this from happening.

He was coached by former Boston College punter Alex Howell, who spoke fondly of his time in Chestnut Hill.

Quotables: "Coach Hafley has a vision for the program and I wanted to be a part of it." and on his future position coach "Coach Thurin and I communicated nearly every day since my visit and we have built a great relationship."

"At the end of the day BC meets all of my criteria", he explained. "Great academics, coaches, atmosphere and football."

Analysis: With Aaron Boumerhi graduating, the place kicker spot could be wide open heading into 2020. There will be plenty of players who could be gunning for the position including John Tessitore, Stephen Ruiz, and Danny Longman. But don't count out Lytton, who has an excellent leg and should be on campus early to start working out with the team. There is no reason to believe that Lytton won't battle for the starting position out of the gate.

