WR Dante Reynolds Signs With Boston College

Dante Reynolds, a three star wide receiver out of Kenwood, Illinois has signed with Boston College. Recruited by running backs coach Richie Gunnell, Reynolds could be an early enrollee and start his collegiate career in January.

Other offers: Nebraska, Ole Miss, Maryland, and Arkansas State

Analysis: When watching his film, the speed of Dante Reynolds is the first thing that you notice. He has incredibly quick feet, and looks to have very good acceleration. The other feature is that even at 6'0 tall, he has a good vertical and can go up strong to pull down passes. For Frank Cignetti's new offense, Reynolds could really be an asset. Like his teammate Bond, Reynolds has also been a kick/punt returner.

With Boston College having good depth at wide receiver, Reynolds will have time to grow and learn the system. However, with Travis Levy graduating he could find a role early on special teams as either a punt or kick returner.

After the 2021 season, there will be slots that open up at wide receiver as Kobay White, CJ Lewis and possibly Zay Flowers move on from the team.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI