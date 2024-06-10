Defensive Back Rae Sykes Commits to Boston College Football
Rae Sykes Jr., a class of 2025 defensive back, has committed to the Boston College Eagles football program.
The decision comes just days after the rising senior took an official to Chestnut Hill. The Eagles sent him an offer on May 11.
"I loved the visit," said Sykes to 247Sports’ Eagle Insider. "The atmosphere was great, players and coaches were welcoming and it felt like home.”
Sykes, who plays for Rome High School in Rome, Ga., chose Boston College over West Virginia, Georgia Southern, and Michigan State.
He is the tenth commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes TJ Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, linebacker Griffin Collins, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, and running back Mehki Dodd, all three-stars.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 49 in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 117.74 points, however the program’s latest addition has not been included in the number.
