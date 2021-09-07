September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SubscribeSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Donald Hand Jr. Commits to Boston College

A mammoth get for Boston College as a four star recruit from Virginia pledged to the Eagles
Author:

Boston College landed their first commitment of ‘22 with the verbal of combo guard Donald Hand Jr of Virginia Beach (VA). 

A four star guard according to 247sports.com, Hand chose BC over offers from NC State, Clemson, Maryland and others. He is a top 100 recruit according to the site.

Hand Jr. visited Boston College over the weekend, and announced he would be committing shortly after returning from the trip. The visit was clearly impactful as many believed he was destined to pledge to NC State.  He is the first commitment for the Class of ‘22.

This is obviously a big get for Earl Grant and his staff. Hand is an elite recruit with a major offer list. When Grant took over their was expectations that recruiting might take off, and with the announcement of a basketball only practice facility that only rose. Hand Jr. could be the first of many to pledge to the Eagles. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Want to talk with other BC fans about the game? Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

DemarrLangford
Recruiting

Donald Hand Jr. Commits to Boston College

USATSI_15585022_168388155_lowres
Maroon & Gold+

Major Basketball Recruit Leaning Towards BC

yqXMtvdQ
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: September 7, 2021

flag
Football

Boston College Opens As Big Favorites Against UMass

jeffhafley
Football

Boston College vs. Colgate: Grading the Eagles

cheerleaders
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: September 6, 2021

PepctRRg
Maroon & Gold+

'23 QB Ryan Puglisi Recaps Boston College Opener

USATSI_16685787_168388155_lowres
Football

Observations of BC's Defense in Saturday's Win Against Colgate

aaronboumerhi
Football

K Aaron Boumerhi Out Indefinitely With Hip Injury