Boston College Target George Rooks Commits To Michigan

One of Boston College's final recruiting targets has made his decision. Defensive tackle George Rooks out of St. Peter's Prep (NJ) announced that he has committed to MIchigan on Wednesday.

Rooks, a four star recruit according to Rivals/247 was down to a trio of schools: Boston College, Penn State and Michigan. While most signs pointed to Rooks picking Penn State, it appears that he clicked with the new defensive staff in Ann Arbor.

Read More: Recruiting Notebook December 9, 2020

With Rooks off the board, there are only a few other offers out for the Class of '21. Four star safety Andre Stewart has a Boston College offer, but his recruitment has really picked up steam as he adds new offers almost daily. Another recent offer is Garfield Lawrence, a defensive end and Kansas commit, but he has also landed an offer from the Texas Longhorns and could be heading to Austin. The final name to watch for is Armond Scott, a wide receiver out of Ohio.

With the official national signing day happening on February 3 there is still a possibility that Boston College's recruiting class is in the books. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any updates leading up to the decision date.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com