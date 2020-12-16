WR Jaden Williams Signs With Boston College

'21 wide receiver Jaden Williams, out of Hendrickson (Texas) has signed with the Boston College Eagles. The three star receiver was originally committed to Tulane before flipping to the Eagles. He is one of three wide receivers in this class, joining Jamareeh Jones and Dante Reynolds. He is a two sport athlete who will be given a chance to play for the basketball team when he gets on campus.

Other Offers: Tulane, Utah

Quotables:

"I've got a real bond with the coaches that formed over the past few months and I felt nothing but love coming from them"

"I love the offense they run," he told BC Bulletin. "I watched most of their games this season and I saw the ball in the air a lot and that’s the type of offense I will produce in."

Analysis

Williams has all the tools to become a tremendous all around wide receiver for Boston College. He has good hands, and is dynamic in the open field. His ability to keep his speed going, while making moves creates big challenges for defenses. While he was under recruited, this would have been a player that would have blown up if there were more camps around the country for evaluation. With BC stacked at wide receiver next year he may not see the field in 2021, but don't be surprised if he plays a big role in Frank Cignetti Jr.'s offense as he becomes more comfortable with the system.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI