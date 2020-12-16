ATH Jaylen Blackwell Signs With Boston College

A late addition to the class, Blackwell should be an under the radar gem for the Eagles

Jaylen Blackwell, an athlete out of Georgia has signed with the Boston College Eagles. A three star recruit, he was originally committed to Arkansas State before flipping to join the Eagles. What stands out for Blackwell is his length, he has good size at 6-2 which could lead to his role as a physical ACC safety. Blackwell is a player that a source told me was stunned didn't get more attention from bigger schools.

Other Offers: Army, Air Force, App State, Navy and a variety of mid major programs

Analysis: Blackwell, like most of the members of the defensive back crew will most likely find playing time as Jeff Hafley likes to use his depth to keep players fresh, and for specific packages. Could take some time to adjust, but has the build to be the perfect fit for Boston College's preferred defensive back.

