Boston College Flips '22 DL Joshua Hardy From Navy

Boston College landed a new '22 commitment on Wednesday evening as defensive lineman Joshua Hardy announced his decision on Twitter. Hardy, from Annapolis (MD) Area Christian flipped to the Eagles from Navy.

The 6-3 230 pound end, is a three star recruit according to 247sports.com, and also had offers from Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Old Dominion and Toledo. "I just want to be a part of something special," Hardy told BC Bulletin shortly after his commitment.

Hardy's decision came quickly, he was just offered by Boston College last week, and has yet to take a visit. However, he did say that he will be checking out Chestnut Hill in the next 2-3 weeks, most likely for the Wake Forest or Florida State game.

Boston College now has four edge defenders in the Class of '22. Hardy joins Clive Wilson (MI), Gilbert Tongrongou (VA) and Kivon Wright (TX) in the class. The Eagles now have 23 recruits in the Class of '22, a group that was ranked 14th in the country earlier this week by SI All American.

