DT Owen Stoudmire Signs With Boston College

Owen Stoudmire, a defensive tackle out of Ohio has signed with Boston College. A three star recruit according to 247sports, Stoudmire is ranked the 48th best defensive tackle in the country. Boston College was able to hold on to the recruit after a late offer from the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Other Offers: Arizona State, Army, Air Force, Bryant, Akron

Quotables: "I want to be part of something special, and I know the BC Class of 2021 will be special".

""I had an immediate connection with the coaching staff and believe they have the in their vision of the team, which will take the program to the next level."

"Their level of expertise this coaching staff brings to this team, I know will ensure that I reach my full potential."

"I feel the entire staff has worked tremendously hard to ensure that I have had every opportunity to understand the culture at Boston College despite the current times"

Analysis: With Chibueze Onwuka and TJ Rayam both graduating, there will certainly be some space on the depth chart at defensive tackle. Cam Horsley and Izaiah Henderson look to be the next guys up, but after that pair it could be anyone. Stoudmire is the perfect size to be a typical nose tackle, and could give BC some meat in the middle against the run.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI