DE/OLB Quintayvious Hutchins Signs with Boston College

Alabama defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins has signed with the Boston College Eagles. The three star defensive end-outside linebacker could be the steal of the recruiting class. From recruiting people we have talked to they have said that Hutchins would have received a lot more attention if there were more camps this year. The Bessmer, Alabama native was previously committed to Murray State before flipping his commitment to Boston College.

Quotables

"I get to to play big time Power 5 football for one of the best schools in the country, GREAT academics, and a coaching staff that all have coached in the NFL...... IT WAS A NO BRAINER!!"

Other Offers: Murray State, Illinois State, Alabama State, Missouri State, Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky

Analysis: When we talked to John Garcia of SI All American on our Locked on Boston College podcast, he talked about how impressed he was with Hutchins. Do NOT let the offer list fool you with Hutchins, he has all the potential to become a big time defensive end in Jeff Hafley's defense. Big, quick and has that twitch that will make him a dangerous and explosive player. Love his film, and love his potential with the Eagles.

