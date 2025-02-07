Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Adds Two Commitments to 2027 Class
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles staff wrapped up a very successful 2025 recruiting cycle this week in which they signed over 25 prospects, making for one of the ACC's largest signing classes.
Now that National Signing Day has come and gone, the Eagles have turned their attention to the future and began making progress in the 2026 and 2027 classes this week.
O'Brien and his staff not only extended offers in both classes, but also added two 2027 commitments.
Quarterback Furian Inferrera from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California officially announced his commitment to the Eagles on Monday, becoming the second commitment of the class and the first signal caller. Though he is currently unranked, Inferrera already has great size for a quarterback, standing at 6-foot-3, 190 lbs as just a sophomore.
Check out this brief clip from a recent Mater Dei practice to get an idea of what type of player Inferrera is. He can be seen taking a quick drop back and delivering a strike to his receiver on the sideline right over two converging defenders.
Wesley Winn, an athlete prospect from Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, California, also announced his commitment to Boston College this week, making himself the third commit of the class. Standing at 5-foot-9, 155 lbs., Winn is likely destined to play as a slot receiver, but he lines up on both offense and defense currently and accounted for 53 receptions for 648 yards and four touchdowns as well as 16 total tackles with two deflections.
Turning to the 2026 recruiting class, the Eagles didn't pick up any commitments this week, but did extend several offers to talented prospects.
The first was defensive lineman Josiah Anyansi from Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, California. Standing at 6-foot-3, 235 lbs., Anyansi is a bit undersized for the front seven, but could be a candidate to make the move to linebacker as he develops more as a player.
Next was athlete prospect Khalen Reese who hails from Syracuse, New York. Lining up at both running back and outside linebacker for Christian Brothers Academy High School, Reese is a two way athlete with skills for both offense and defense.
Tahmere Brown, another athlete prospect, picked up an offer as well this week and took to social media to share the news. Standing at 5-foot-11, 188 lbs., Brown has the size and skillset to play positions on both offense and defense.
Finally, the Eagles looked to continue bolstering the defense by extending an offer to linebacker Dallas Brannon from Charlotte, North Carolina. Standing at 6-foot-2, 207 lbs., Brannon has great size for an interior linebacker prospect, and he currently holds over 20 division one offers.
In more 2026 news, running back DJ Givers from Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Georgia was visited by Eagles running back coach Savon Huggins and took to social media to share. Though unranked currently, Givers has great size for his position, standing at 5-foot-11, 195 lbs.
Finally, Boston College quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso announced that this year's Bill O'Brien Quarterback School will take place on June 8th of this year. The last two Eagles quarterback commits, Jonathan Montague, Jr. in 2024 and Shaker Reisig in 2025, picked up offers after they attended the camp themselves.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 men's hoops recruiting class, take a look at the Boston College basketball recruiting tracker.