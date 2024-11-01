Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Flips 2025 Defensive Lineman
Boston College was active on the recruiting trail in both football and basketball this week, picking up a commitment from 2025 defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, as well as making into the final four of a top 2025 basketball recruit.
Sanders announced his commitment on social media. The 6-foot-4, 315 lb. defender was previously committed to Georgia Southern.
Boston College extended an offer to Class of 2026 athlete DJ Biggins. Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., is currently an unranked prospect in the 2026 class.
In Eagles hoops news, 2025 4-Star small forward Isaiah Sealy named Boston College in his final four schools. The 6-foot-7, 185 lb. small forward, hailing from Springdale, Arkansas, is the first ranked player in the state and the 15th ranked at his position in the nation.
Class of 2025 quarterback Shaker Reisig, who committed to Boston College back in June, set two impressive records this week for Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-, 200 lbs. signal caller, threw for 506 yards and eight touchdowns, both of which now stand as single game records.
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Committed 04/15/2024)
- ATH Nolan James, 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. - Wayne, New Jersey (Committed (12/02/2023)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Committed 03/12/2024)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 06/23/2024)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/19/2024)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Committed 06/16/2024)
- DL Josiah Victor, 6-foot-2, 297 lbs. - Loganville, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2024)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Committed 10/28/2024)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 04/15/2024)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Committed 06/16/2024)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Committed 03/11/2024)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Committed 06/29/2024)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Committed 06/13/2024)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/18/2024)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 05/03/2024)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Committed 06/011/2024)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Committed 06/11/2024)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 07/12/2024)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 08/23/2024)
- WR Dawson Pugh, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Committed 06/24/2024)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/09/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2025 Football Targets
- ATH Christian Neptune, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Cantonment, Florida
- ATH Shiren Mabry, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs. - Columbus, Ohio
- DL Keylan LaGrant, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Illinois
- EDGE Khy'lek Jarrett, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio
- EDGE Emmanuel Nwaiwu, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Montreal, Canada
- LB Christian Pierce, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Oak Lawn, Illinois
- OL Antonio Johnson, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Orchard Lake, Michigan
- QB Sebastian Circo, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
2026 Football Targets
- ATH Marcello Vitti, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Dearborn, Michigan
- CB Jaydin Broadnax, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida
- DL Kaiden Bower, 6-foot-3, 240 lbs. - Carmel, Indiana
- DL Jamarcus Whyce, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Dayton, Ohio
- EDGE McHale Blade, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
- LB Storm Miller, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Strongsville, Ohio
- LB Cam Thomas, 6-foot-2, 217 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio
- OL Maxwell Riley, 6-foot-5, 280 lbs. - Avon Lake, Ohio
- OL Sam Greer, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- OL Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - Washington Court House, Ohio
- RB Shahn Alston,5-foot-9, 205 lbs. - Painesville, Ohio
- RB Kory Amachree, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Haslett, Michigan
- TE Cooper McCutchan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio
- TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
- WR Payton Cook, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- WR Jacob Eberheart, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri