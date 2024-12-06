Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Locks in over 25 Talented Prospects in Early Signing Period
The Boston College Eagles brought in the largest recrutiing class since 2014 this week as the early signing period for football officially opened up.
Bill O'Brien and his staff locked in 27 talented prospects, giving Boston College the No. 54 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Possibly the most important recruit of the bunch is none other than quarterback Shaker Reisig. Eagles quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso took to social media to highlight the newest member of his group, saying, "[Shaker] was the first quarterback we reached out to when we were hired at Boston College. We couldn't be happier he's an Eagle. Excited to get to work."
Reisig was sensational in his senior season at Union High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He finished the year with over 3,000 passing yards and 30 scores, even setting a school record with eight touchdown passes and over 500 yards through the air against Broken Arrow High School in October.
Former Eagles star Will Blackmon, who suited up in the NFL from 2006-2016, was also excited about the signing of Reisig, taking to social media himself.
Several of the Eagles' recent signees also took to social media this week, excited to share the news of their signings.
Safety Omarion Davis kept it short and sweet, writing simply, "Officially official," in his social media post. The talented defensive had been committed since June of this year.
Defensive lineman Micah Amedee took a similar approach, captioning his post with, "Let's go! #EarnIt."
Next were safety Marcus Upton and defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, who seemed to keep the theme up. Upton, who had been committed since July and is rated as a 3-Star prospect.
Sanders flipped his commitment from Georgia State in October, and is rated as a top-30 player in the state of South Carolina.
Two of Boston College's 2025 signees, Griffin Collins and Robert Smith, were in attendance for last week's game against Pitt, sharing photos on social media with Luke Kuechly, who was honored as part of the Eagles' game day ceremonies.
Current Florida Atlantic commit Teddy Hoffman, a Class of 2025 6-foot, 175 lb. speedy wideout from the Sunshine state, officially received an offer from Boston College this week as the Eagles look to expand the class even further.
4-Star 2026 interior offensive lineman from Tom's River, New Jersey released his final list of five schools this week, including Boston College among Rutgers, Illinois, Penn State and Tennessee.
For a full breakdown of the Eagles' 2025 signee class and more, check out the Boston College football recruiting tracker.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2025 Football Targets
- WR Teddy Hoffman, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Delray Beach, Florida (Current FAU Commit)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
