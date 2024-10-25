Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Looking to Bounce Back After Two Game Skid

Looking forward to being in Boston this weekend for my official visit to Boston College🏈 #EarnIt

@BCFootball @BHSBengalFB @JMMartin59 @CoachJByrd_ @BCEagleInsider @LouatTheState @AJBlack247 @HaleMcGranahan @iguerin @RivalsWardlaw @sportstalksc pic.twitter.com/9tEmQXDNTF