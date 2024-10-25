Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Looking to Bounce Back After Two Game Skid
The Boston College Eagles, after a hot start to the season, have begun to fall back to earth a bit in recent weeks, dropping back-to-back games to Virginia and Virginia Tech.
The Eagles take on a tough, but flawed Louisville team this weekend, with a chance to not only bounce back and pick up a conference win, but continue to impress the strong 2025 class which is currently a top 50 group.
2025 defensive lineman Sterling Sanders is expected to be in Chestnut Hill for Boston College's showdown with Louisville on Friday night. The 6-foot-5, 295 lb. defender is committed to Georgia Southern currently, but picked up an offer from the Eagles earlier this month.
Boston College will also host class of 2025 kicker/punter Andy Quinn, who is originally from Ireland and played rugby before joining the NFL Academy team in Europe in 2023.
Some of the Eagle's top recruits in the next upcoming classes put together impressive performances last week for their teams, most notably running back Nolan James. The 5-foot-11, 200 lb. senior finished with 148 yards on just 14 carries, also adding two touchdowns.
2026 recruit Mac Fitzgerald tallied two sacks in his team's win, bringing his season total to three.
2025 Commits
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Committed 04/15/2024)
- ATH Nolan James, 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. - Wayne, New Jersey (Committed (12/02/2023)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Committed 03/12/2024)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 06/23/2024)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/19/2024)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Committed 06/16/2024)
- DL Josiah Victor, 6-foot-2, 297 lbs. - Loganville, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2024)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 04/15/2024)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Committed 06/16/2024)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Committed 03/11/2024)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Committed 06/29/2024)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Committed 06/13/2024)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/18/2024)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 05/03/2024)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Committed 06/011/2024)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Committed 06/11/2024)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 07/12/2024)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 08/23/2024)
- WR Dawson Pugh, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Committed 06/24/2024)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/09/2024)
2025 Targets
- ATH Christian Neptune, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Cantonment, Florida
- ATH Shiren Mabry, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs. - Columbus, Ohio
- DL Keylan LaGrant, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Illinois
- EDGE Khy'lek Jarrett, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio
- EDGE Emmanuel Nwaiwu, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Montreal, Canada
- LB Christian Pierce, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Oak Lawn, Illinois
- OL Antonio Johnson, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Orchard Lake, Michigan
- QB Sebastian Circo, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
2026 Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2026 Targets
- ATH Marcello Vitti, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Dearborn, Michigan
- CB Jaydin Broadnax, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida
- DL Kaiden Bower, 6-foot-3, 240 lbs. - Carmel, Indiana
- DL Jamarcus Whyce, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Dayton, Ohio
- EDGE McHale Blade, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
- LB Storm Miller, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Strongsville, Ohio
- LB Cam Thomas, 6-foot-2, 217 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio
- OL Maxwell Riley, 6-foot-5, 280 lbs. - Avon Lake, Ohio
- OL Sam Greer, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- OL Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - Washington Court House, Ohio
- RB Shahn Alston,5-foot-9, 205 lbs. - Painesville, Ohio
- RB Kory Amachree, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Haslett, Michigan
- TE Cooper McCutchan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio
- TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
- WR Payton Cook, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- WR Jacob Eberheart, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri