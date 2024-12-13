Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Looks to Make Splash in Transfer Portal
Bill O'Brien put together a strong first season in Chestnut Hill, finishing the year 7-5 with a Week 3 appearance in the AP Top-25 as well as a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl against Nebraska.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 52 ranked recruiting class in the nation after signing an incredible 27 prospects during the early signing period, but with holes left to fill on the roster for next year, O'Brien and his staff must now turn to the transfer portal.
Boston College extended an offer to Elon transfer defensive lineman Chuck Nnaeto. The 6-foot-2, 293 lb. disruptor spent three years with the Phoenix, seeing time in 30 games and racking up 36 tackles, 5.5 TFL's and 2.0 sacks.
Illinois State transfer Steven Curtis announced on social media that he has an upcoming visit scheduled with Boston College. The talented edge rusher finished 2024 with 46 tackles, 5.5 TFL's and 4.0 sacks. He also has visits scheduled with Cincinnati and Minnesota.
Fellow transfer edge rusher AJ Pena also received an offer from the Eagles this week. He spent three seasons with Rhode Island, compiling 163 total tackles, 44.5 TFL's and 27 sacks. An incredibly productive defender, Pena is originally from New Jersey and was rated as a 3-Star prospect.
As for players that have already signed with Boston College, 2025 signee running back Bo MacCormack was named New England Private School Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the second season in a row.
Fellow Eagles signee running back Mekhi Dodd was named the 2024 MaxPreps Massachusetts High School Player of the Year. He finished the season with over 1,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
Looking ahead at the 2026 class, 2027 class and beyond, Boston College extended offers to a few talented high school recruits this week.
2028 linebacker Liam Conlon from Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury, Mass. received an offer from the Eagles. He is unranked currently, but as just a freshman, he is already 6-foot-2, 210 lbs.
Evan Hampton, a 2026 running back prospect from Owensboro, Kentucky also received an offer this week. He is currently ranked by 247Sports as a 4-Star prospect and is the No. 2 overall player in the state. He currently holds over a dozen division one offers.
Fellow 2026 prospect Femi Babalola from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee took a visit to Chestnut Hill for the Eagles' final regular season last week. He took to social media to share his reaction. The 6-foot-3, 205 lb. signal caller is currently rated as a 3-Star prospect and holds four other offers.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 men's hoops recruiting class, take a look at the Boston College basketball recruiting tracker.