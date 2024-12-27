Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Stays Active in Transfer Portal
Despite a relatively slow week on the recruiting trail for the Eagles, Boston College stayed active in the transfer portal, landing a commitment from yet another talented, productive player.
Bill O'Brien and his staff added Merrimack College transfer Favor Bate. He suited up for the Warriors for just one season and finished with nine total tackles and 2.5 sacks.
The Eagles also extended an offer to University of Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini. The 6-foot-5, 240 lb. target appeared in three games for the Vandals in 2024, finishing the year with five receptions for 61 yards.
As of now Boston College is set to lose tight end Kamari Morales as he has no remaining eligibility, and will feature five other names at the position in 2025, two of which are incoming freshmen, so Mini could have a chance to make an impact in his first year in Chestnut Hill.
Looking at the recruiting trail, Boston College currently holds the No. 20 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2026 with six commitments, according to 247Sports. While it is still early in the cycle, O'Brien's influence is certainly being felt in all aspects of the program since taking over this year.
The Eagles arrived in New York for the Pinstripe Bowl this week as they look to win their second bowl game in a row.
Former Boston College wideout and current Baltimore Raven Zay Flowers officially surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. This season, the second-year star has 73 receptions for 1,047 yards and has helped guide his team to an 11-5 record.
Current Eagles offensive lineman Drew Kendall announced he will participate in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, making his intention to enter the NFL Draft official. He joins two other Eagles, Cam Horsely and Jack Conley, as Boston College's representation at the game.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College footballrecruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 men's hoops recruiting class, take a look at the Boston College basketball recruiting tracker.