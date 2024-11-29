Recruiting Rundown: Eagles Expecting Elite Visitors for Final Home Game
In his first season as head coach, Bill O'Brien has put together not just a winning season that will see the Eagles go bowling, but one of the top recruiting classes in recent memory.
As of now, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, O'Brien and his staff hold a top-50 recruiting class in the nation for the first time in four years, and are still in play for some excellent talent in the 2025 class.
This weekend the Eagles will play host to several prospects from the 2025 class as they take on 7-4 Pittsburgh for the final game of the regular season.
Recent 2025 commitment Bo MacCormack put together a record breaking final season at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, finishing the year as the new all-time rushing yards leader in Massachusetts history with 6,699 yards over four seasons. The talented back also added 100 career touchdowns and was named the MVP of the Independent Schools League.
Fellow recent Eagles commit, tight end Derrick Johnson, took to social media to confirm his commitment this week by sharing a graphic sent to him by Boston College.
2027 athlete Brady Scott from Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts announced this week on social media that he has received an offer from Boston College. This season, as a two-way player on both offense and defense, he finished the year with 32 receptions for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns as well as 61 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Boston College will also play host to an elite international talent from the 2026 class this weekend. Canadian defensive lineman Rodain Smith is expected to be in Chestnut Hill for a visit.
Football Commits Visiting This Weekend
2025
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Committed 04/15/2024)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Committed 11/02/2024)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Committed 06/13/2024)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Committed 06/29/2024)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/09/2024)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Committed 03/11/2024)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Committed 11/07/2024)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 04/15/2024)
2027
1. S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Football Targets Visiting This Weekend
2025
- ATH Brooks Conners, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - Hampton, New Hampshire
- LS Jacob Tannenbaum, 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. - Wallingford, Connecticut
2026
- ATH Vince Snoonian, 6-foot-1, 195 lbs. - Marlborough, Mass.
- ATH Jaiden Johnson, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass.
- ATH Zachary Taylor, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Katy, Texas
- ATH Sam Kelley, 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. - Round Rock, Texas
- ATH Dante Snoonian, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. - Marlborough, Mass.
- DL Jackson Fuller, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Andover, Mass.
- DL Michael Whalen, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - Natick, Mass.
- OL/DL Walter Frazier, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- OL/DL Tim Church, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass.
- OL/DL Ben Pantera, 6-foot-2, 260 lbs. - Hopkinton, Mass.
- OL Dominic Maser, 6-foot-7, 255 lbs. - Duxbury, Mass.
- OL Liam Cunningham, 6-foot, 280 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass.
- K/P Ryder Ferguson, 5-foot-10, 160 lbs. - Davison, Michigan
2027
- ATH Rowan Martin, 6-foot-2, 165 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass.
- ATH Ethan Ortega, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass.
- ATH Ethan Knapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass.
- ATH Osi Yearwood, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Salisbury, Connecticut
- DL Uriel Mabine, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Brockton, Mass.
- OL Grady Holmes, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Marion, Mass.
- OL Jon Panagou, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Hamilton, Mass.
- OL Maksim Curreri, 6-foot, 255 lbs. - Andover, Mass.
- WR Ryan Moriarty, 6-foot, 150 lbs. - Andover, Mass.
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Committed 04/15/2024)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Committed 03/12/2024)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 06/23/2024)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/19/2024)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Committed 06/16/2024)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Committed 10/28/2024)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 04/15/2024)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Committed 06/15/2024)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Committed 11/12/2024)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Committed 11/08/2024)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Committed 06/16/2024)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Committed 03/11/2024)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Committed 06/29/2024)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Committed 06/13/2024)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/18/2024)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 05/03/2024)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Committed 11/02/2024)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Committed 06/011/2024)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Committed 06/11/2024)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 07/12/2024)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 08/23/2024)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Committed 11/07/2024)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Committed 06/24/2024)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/09/2024)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Committed 11/07/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2025 Basketball Commits
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Committed 08/01/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/15/2024)
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)