Recruiting Rundown: Early Signing Period Kicks off for Eagles
The early signing period for non-football sports kicked off this week, and with it, Boston College hoops locked in one of its 2025 commitments.
3-Star Jack Bailey, a 6-foot-10, 205 lb. power forward from Blairstown, New Jersey officially joined the Eagles as the first signee of the 2025 class. He committed to Boston College in July.
The Eagles also picked up wins on the recruiting trail on the football side of things, landing a commitment from 2025 edge rusher Jayden Fry. He is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is the No. 35 player in the state of North Carolina.
Bill O'Brien and his staff also landed a commitment from 2025 specialist Andy Quinn from the NFL Academy team in London, England. Quinn, who is originally from Ireland and actually played rugby growing up, began suiting up for the NFL Academy team in only 2023.
Boston College hosted 2026 wide receiver Adrian Almeida from Archbishop Stepinac in New York for the Eagles win over Syracuse. He took to social media to share his reaction.
On a less positive note, Boston College did lose two commitments this week from 2025 prospects. First, defensive lineman Josiah Victor announced via social media that he is reopening his recruitment and is no longer committed to the Eagles.
Next, running back Nolan James announced his flip from Boston College to Notre Dame, bringing the 2025 class total down to 27 commitments. James took an official visit to Chestnut Hill in June of 2024, but has not been back to campus this season. According to Max Preps, he has over 1,400 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through nine games this season as a senior at DePaul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey.
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Committed 04/15/2024)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Committed 03/12/2024)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 06/23/2024)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/19/2024)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Committed 06/16/2024)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Committed 10/28/2024)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 04/15/2024)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Committed 06/15/2024)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Committed 11/12/2024)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Committed 11/08/2024)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Committed 06/16/2024)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Committed 03/11/2024)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Committed 06/29/2024)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Committed 06/13/2024)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/18/2024)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 05/03/2024)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Committed 11/02/2024)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Committed 06/011/2024)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Committed 06/11/2024)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 07/12/2024)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 08/23/2024)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Committed 11/07/2024)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Committed 06/24/2024)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/09/2024)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Committed 11/07/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2025 Basketball Commits
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Committed 08/01/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Committed 07/16/2024)
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)