Report: Three-Star WR Semaj Fleming Commits to Boston College
Three-star class of 2025 wide receiver Semaj Fleming committed to the Boston College Eagles football program late Sunday night, according to BCEaglesInsider’s AJ Black.
The decision comes during the rising senior’s weekend visit to Chestnut Hill. Prior to the official visit, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound offensive weapon also had a visit to Boston College on April 17. He originally was offered by the program on Jan. 18.
Fleming received 16 total offers and chose the Eagles over programs like Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Georgia, and Missouri.
The Orlando, Fla., native ranks No, 1,077 nationally, No. 164 in wide receivers, and No. 140 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
In 2023, he saw time in multiple offensive positions and tallied 15 receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushed for 306 yards and a touchdown for Edgewater High School.
In February, Fleming competed in Under Armour’s NEXT camp where he won the wide receiver MVP Award.
Fleming is the ninth commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes TJ Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, linebacker Griffin Collins, and running back Mehki Dodd, all three-stars.
Currently, the Eagles recruiting class ranks No. 51 with 106.08 points, however has not included the latest addition.
