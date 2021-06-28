'22 Athlete R.J. Maryland Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed another commitment from '22 Southlake Carroll (TX) athlete R.J. Maryland. The rising senior announced his commitment on Twitter.

Maryland, a 6-4 athlete, can play either wide receiver or tight end, or could be used on the defensive side of the ball. He's a big target with good size, which will be a welcome addition. A three star recruit according to 247sports.com, Maryland has offers from Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He committed on the heels of a visit to Chestnut Hill this weekend.

This is the fourth commitment coming from this weekend's big recruiting event. Edwin Kolenge a linebacker from Canada, Clive Wilson a defensive end from Ohio and running back Alex Broome from Tennessee have all pledged to the Eagles. In addition there is still one more name from the weekend that has yet to publicly announce and should in the next few weeks.

With the addition of Maryland, Boston College now officially has 16 known verbal commitments. According to SI All American they were ranked 12th overall in their team recruiting rankings, and 247sports.com has them as the 16th ranked recruiting class.

