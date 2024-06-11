Safety Omarion Davis Commits to Boston College
Omarion Davis, a class of 2025 safety, committed to Boston College on Tuesday afternoon.
The decision comes just days after the rising senior took an official visit to Chestnut Hill. He chose the Eagles over Georgia Tech and Charlotte. Boston College sent him an offer on March 4.
Davis plays defensive back and running back for Indian Land High School in Fort Mill, S.C. During his sophomore campaign, the six-foot, 180-pound dual-threat player recorded five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown on the offensive side of the ball, as well as 26 total tackles (18 solo and eight assisted) and a pass defended on the defensive side of the ball.
According to Rivals, Davis is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 ranking.
Davis is the 11th commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive back Rae Sykes, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes TJ Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, linebacker Griffin Collins, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, and running back Mehki Dodd, eight of the prospects bring three-stars and the rest unranked.
Davis is also the third commitment in as many days. Sykes and Fleming committed to the Eagles earlier in the week after going on official visits over the weekend as well.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 49 in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 117.74 points.
