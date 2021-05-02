Boston College Eagles home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Boston College Lands '22 Punter Sam Candotti

Eagles go to the land down under to find their newest punter.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Boston College went overseas to land their newest commitment, as Australian punter Sam Candotti committed to Boston College on Sunday evening. 

According to ProKicker.com, Candotti is a five star punter (kicking services have different systems), who looks to have played Aussie rules/rugby overseas. He was part of the Prokick Australia training facility that "provides athletes with preparation ahead of joining American Football teams in the United States of America."

Boston College is going to be in need a punter after this season as starter Grant Carlson is graduating after this year. They currently have John Tessitore on the roster who is a combo punter/kicker, but don't have any other punters recruited on the roster. Candotti explained in his tweet that he will be with the team in January, meaning that he will be grey shirted, and give him a chance to start early. 

Punters from Australia have become more common of late, with some great kickers like Brad Wing (LSU), Sav Rocca, and Mat McBriar all making it in the NFL. 

Candotti is the 12th recruit in the Boston College Class of '22, 

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

GrantCarlson
Recruiting

Boston College Lands '22 Punter Sam Candotti

USATSI_15272332_168388155_lowres
Football

DL Luc Bequette Enters Transfer Portal

Derek Wilkins Recruiting Video Boston College
Maroon & Gold+

BC's Passing Offense Catches Attention of '22 WR Braden Pegan

BrandonSebastian
Football

2022 NFL Draft Could Be Historic For Boston College Football

USATSI_15511561_168388155_lowres
Football

Defensive Lineman Max Roberts Reportedly Signs With Los Angeles Rams

MaxRichardson
Football

Linebacker Max Richardson Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

IsaiahMcDuffie
Football

Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie Drafted By The Green Bay Packers

USATSI_15273159_168388155_lowres
Football

WATCH: Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Calls Hunter Long After Pick

HunterLong
Football

Hunter Long Drafted By Miami Dolphins In Third Round of 2021 NFL Draft