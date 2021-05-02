Boston College Lands '22 Punter Sam Candotti

Eagles go to the land down under to find their newest punter.

Boston College went overseas to land their newest commitment, as Australian punter Sam Candotti committed to Boston College on Sunday evening.

According to ProKicker.com, Candotti is a five star punter (kicking services have different systems), who looks to have played Aussie rules/rugby overseas. He was part of the Prokick Australia training facility that "provides athletes with preparation ahead of joining American Football teams in the United States of America."

Boston College is going to be in need a punter after this season as starter Grant Carlson is graduating after this year. They currently have John Tessitore on the roster who is a combo punter/kicker, but don't have any other punters recruited on the roster. Candotti explained in his tweet that he will be with the team in January, meaning that he will be grey shirted, and give him a chance to start early.

Punters from Australia have become more common of late, with some great kickers like Brad Wing (LSU), Sav Rocca, and Mat McBriar all making it in the NFL.

Candotti is the 12th recruit in the Boston College Class of '22,

