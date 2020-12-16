DB Shawn Asbury II Signs With Boston College

A flip from Virginia Tech, Asbury is yet another member of an impressive secondary group

Shawn Asbury II, a three star defensive back from North Stafford (VA) has signed with Boston College. He landed with Boston College later in the cycle after decommitting from Virginia Tech. A push from defensive back's coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim helped get him to flip and join the Eagles.

Other Offers: Pitt, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Temple, Navy amongst a slew of Group of Six schools

Quotables from a The Key Play interview with Asbury's HS coach Neil Sullivan

Even though Tech plans to initially slot him as a corner, due to his tackling prowess, range and high football IQ, Asbury mans the free safety spot in North Stafford's 4-2-5/man free scheme.

"We try to use him in a lot of different ways," said North Stafford head coach Neil Sullivan. "We definitely want to make sure that we're able to use him in the passing game, but also in the running game. He's an outstanding tackler. We have things designed so that he's the free hitter, the guy that the offense can't block, to come up and make the tackle.

