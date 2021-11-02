BC Football Lands at Fourteen in November's SI All American Recruiting Rankings

Boston College's class still remains one of the best in the conference

The recruiting experts at SI All American released their November team recruiting rankings, and the Boston College Eagles remain in the Top 25, coming in at #14. The writers said about Hafley's class "BC's class was all but wrapped up in the summer months and it holds steady in the top 15 with a heavy trench and secondary group in the fold."

BC has remained in the Top 15 since the SI All American rankings came out in June. Currently they only are behind Florida State, UNC and Clemson in the ACC.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Ohio State

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Clemson

9. Texas A&M

10. Oklahoma

11. LSU

12. North Carolina

13. Florida State

14. Boston College

15. Michigan

16. Stanford

17. Michigan State

18. Missouri

19. South Carolina

20. Virginia Tech

21. Arkansas

22. Florida

23. West Virginia

24. Kentucky

25. Georgia Tech

The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

