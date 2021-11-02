Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    BC Football Lands at Fourteen in November's SI All American Recruiting Rankings

    Boston College's class still remains one of the best in the conference
    Author:

    The recruiting experts at SI All American released their November team recruiting rankings, and the Boston College Eagles remain in the Top 25, coming in at #14. The writers said about Hafley's class "BC's class was all but wrapped up in the summer months and it holds steady in the top 15 with a heavy trench and secondary group in the fold."

    BC has remained in the Top 15 since the SI All American rankings came out in June. Currently they only are behind Florida State, UNC and Clemson in the ACC.

    1. Alabama

    2. Georgia

    3. Penn State

    4. Notre Dame

    5. Ohio State

    6. Oregon

    7. Texas

    8. Clemson

    9. Texas A&M

    10. Oklahoma

    11. LSU

    12. North Carolina

    13. Florida State

    14. Boston College

    15. Michigan

    16. Stanford

    17. Michigan State

    18. Missouri

    19. South Carolina

    20. Virginia Tech

    21. Arkansas

    22. Florida

    23. West Virginia

    24. Kentucky

    25. Georgia Tech 

    The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

