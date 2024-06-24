Three-Star Athlete Dawson Pough Commits to Boston College
Three-star class of 2025 athlete Dawson Pough committed to Boston College on Monday morning.
Pough made the announcement via social media eight days after his official visit to Chestnut Hill, one of two visits he’s had in the past two months.
He chose the Eagles over programs like Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke, and more. Boston College sent its offer on March 22.
The Leesburg, Va., native ranks No. 1,251 nationally, No. 102 in athletes, and No. 37 in the state of Va., according to 247Sports Composite.
The rising senior is a Tuscarora High School product, who has played in the wide receiver, running back, and safety positions. During his junior campaign, Pough caught 58 receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as had ten rush attempts for 92 yards and three touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he tallied 46 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions, and one sack.
Pough is Boston College’s 19th commitment for the class of 2025, joining defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Charleston Coldon, Ashton Cunningham, and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr, and offensive lineman Robert Smith.
With the addition of Pough, the Eagles currently rank No. 35 overall and No. 7 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 176.75 points.