Three-Star Class of 2025 Tight End Stevie Amar Signs With Boston College
Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien's pro-style offense got a much needed lift at a position of need on National Signing Day with the addition of three-star tight end Stevie Amar Jr.
Amar Jr. chose the Eagles over schools like Cal, BYU, Baylor and Arizona State. The 6-foot-4 225 pound tight end committed to the Eagles back in August.
”Chess not checkers! #COMMITTED,” wrote Amar in his commitment post.
Amar ranks No. 892 nationally, 42 amongst tight ends and 69 in the state of California, according to the 247 Sports Composite. Amar Jr. and the Oaks Christian Lions recently lost in the 2024 CIF Southern Section Football Championships to Murrieta Valley 55-52 in overtime.
In that game, Amar Jr. finished with five receptions for 69 yards in that game. In his senior year, the California native finished with 46 receptions for 567 yards (more than a 100 yard increase in his junior season total) in his final year. The tight end also showcased his catch radius via social media throughout the season.
The three-star prospect joins a tight end room with plenty of youth, with only one graduate - Kamari Morales - set to leave the program as of this moment. O'Brien's offensive system implements tight ends early and often not only in the run game, but also in the pass game, where Amar Jr. will surely hope to make a difference.
