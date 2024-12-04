Three-Star Cornerback Charleston Coldon Inks NLI with Boston College
Three-star class of 2025 cornerback Charleston Coldon inked his National Letter of Intent to join the Boston College Eagles football program on National Signing Day.
Coldon committed to Boston College during an official visit and maintained that status all the way through to National Signing Day, making him the latest three-star edition to first year head coach Bill O'Brien's first full recruiting class at BC.
The Belleville, Ill., native ranks No. 1,231 nationally, No. 114 in cornerbacks, and No. 31 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
Coldon is a product of Althoff Catholic High School. This season, Coldon split time at defensive back and wide receiver for his senior campaign. The Illinois native actually caught for more than 100 yards in two games this season, eclipsing the 150 yard mark in one of those performances. On the defensive side of the ball, Coldon has recorded 36 total tackles up to this point on the year and hauled in three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Althoff Catholic recently finished their season undefeated with a trip to the state championship game. It was the first state title in three decades for the program. In the state title matchup, Coldon finished with a single reception for 13 yards while locking down his corner spot. He joins a cornerback room full of youth, with limited graduates and seniors across the board at BC.
Coldon's size at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds means that he has the frame to take on the weight that a college strength program will add on to him, and his experience playing both sides of the ball will only help him in understanding coverages at the next level.