Three-Star Defensive Back Rae Sykes Jr. Signs With Boston College Football
Boston College Eagles football head coach Bill O’Brien continues to put together the first recruiting class of his era.
Three-star class of 2025 safety Rae Sykes Jr., has signed with the football program.
The high school senior made his commitment official by signing his National Letter of Intent as a part of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
The decision to join the Eagles program came just days after the rising senior took an official to Chestnut Hill on June 7. The Eagles sent him an offer on May 11.
Sykes Jr., was the tenth commitment for the Eagles class of 2025 and is one of three commits from the state of Ga.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound weapon is a product of Rome High School in Rome, Ga. In 2024, he helped the Wolves to an 8-3 overall record. The school ranks No. 193 nationally and No. 20 in the state of Ga., in On3Sports’ high school football rankings.
According to the team’s X account, Sykes Jr., won the 2024 Region 5-AAAAA Co-Defensive Player of The Year award.
Currently, he ranks No. 1,525 nationally, No. 123 in safeties, and No. 171 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
Sykes Jr., is a part of an Eagles recruiting class that ranks in the top 55 and top 12 of the ACC with 194.06 points.
