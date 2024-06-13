Three-Star Offensive Lineman Commits to Boston College
Robert Smith, a three-star offensive lineman, committed to the Boston College Eagles football program on Thursday.
The rising senior’s decision came just days after his official visit to Chestnut Hill. The Eagles sent an offer on May 2.
The Cleveland, Ohio, native ranks No, 109 in interior offensive linemen and No. 69 in Ohio, according to 247Sports.
Smith is the 12th commitment for the class of 2025, joining safety Omarion Davis, defensive back Rae Sykes, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes TJ Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, linebacker Griffin Collins, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, and running back Mehki Dodd, all three-star prospects.
The Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School product has received a total of 17 offers during his recruiting process. He chose the Eagles over Army, Cincinnati, Western Michigan, Temple, Western Kentucky, and others.
Currently, the Eagles are No. 49 in the recruiting rankings with 127.62 points, however the addition of Smith has not been added into those numbers.
Read More:
Safety Omarion Davis Commits to Boston College
Defensive Back Rae Sykes Commits to Boston College Football
Report: Three-Star WR Semaj Fleming Commits to Boston College
Pair of Three-Star Athletes Commit to Boston College Football