Three-Star Offensive Lineman Denzil Williams Jr. Signs With Boston College Football
Boston College Eagles football head coach Bill O’Brien continues to put together the first recruiting class of his era.
Three-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Denzil “DJ” Williams Jr., has officially signed with the Boston College Eagles football program.
Williams Jr., made his commitment official as he inked his National Letter of Intent to play for the Eagles program as a part of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
The senior committed to the program on June 29 and chose the Eagles over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Boston College sent its offer in February to the prospect and he took an official visit on June 14. He was Boston College’s 20th commitment of the class.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman is a product of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y. During the 2024 season, Archbishop Stepinac went 1-10 overall and ranked No. 4,037 nationally and No. 47 in the state of N.Y., in On3Sports’ High School rankings.
Currently, Williams Jr., ranks No. 1,496 nationally, No. 117 in interior offensive linemen, and No. 13 in the state of N.Y., according to 247Sports Composite.
Williams Jr., is a part of a recruiting class that ranks No. 53 overall and No. 12 in the ACC with 194.06 points.
Class of 2025/Early Signing Day Recruiting Tracker: Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker
Denzil Williams Jr., Commitment Story: Boston College Lands Commitment From Three-Star OL Denzil Williams