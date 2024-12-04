Three-Star Oklahoma Prep Cornerback Ashton Cunningham Inks NLI with Boston College
Boston College gained another addition to its defensive backfield during the early signing period in the form of Three-Star corner bac Ashton Cunningham of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cunningham committed to the Eagles back in June before beginning his senior campaign at Union High School in Tulsa, and since has only added to his resume. The 5-foot-11 defensive back totalled 40 tackles in his senior campaign while hauling in two interceptions and deflecting eight passes.
Union finished the season 8-4 after playing some stiff competition in non divisional action and recently finished its season with a loss to Jenks high school via a final score of 42-7, according to MaxPreps.
Cunningham's teammate, three-star quarterback Shaker Reisig, also committed to Boston College earlier this year, ensuring a good crop of talent from the Oklahoma area makes its way to Boston College for next football season.
Cunningham joins a defensive back room that lies on the youthful side of things as far as experience is concerned and a recruiting class stacked with defensive backs. The young Eagle will be competing early and often for playing time in head coach Bill O'Brien's second season at the helm.
According to the 247 Sports Composite, Cunningham is ranked as the No. 1177 player nationally, No. 104 in the country at his position and the No. 23 ranked player in all of Oklahoma.
To stay up to date on all things Eagle recruiting, check back into Boston College on SI's news room regularly throughout the early signing day in order to not miss any of the exciting action.