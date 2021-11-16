VT Coaching Change Could Mean More Recruiting Flips For Boston College

A look at a few names that Boston College may be able to poach from the Hokies

On Tuesday, Virginia Tech fired head coach Justin Fuente after another lackluster season in Blacksburg. With the coaching change, could be a handful of recruits to keep an eye on as a potential flip. Boston College only has a few spots left in their class, but could still fit a recruit here and there. Here are some names to watch for:

Mansoor Delane, Defensive Back, Archbishop Spaulding, VA

Boston College was in Delane's Top 8 back in May, but the 6-1, three star cornerback eventually landed with Virginia Tech. He has taken four visits already, none to Chestnut Hill, so it is unclear if the interest is still mutual.Boston College already only has one cornerback committed Amari Jackson. Delane could be a name to watch for.

Cam Johnson, Defensive Back, St. Frances Academy, MD

St. Frances Academy has been a hot bed for BC recruiting the past year, with Aazaar Abdul Rahim having a great relationship with the school. Johnson, a four star cornerback was down to BC and Virginia Tech when he made his decision. He did officially visit Boston College on June 25th. Of any player on this list, Johnson might have the biggest chance to flip.

Johnny Garrett, OL, BC High

Just wanted to put him on here because folks have been asking. I know Garrett is really high on BC, but it didn't appear like a priority for BC when he committed to VT. Things can change, but I would be shocked if he flipped.

