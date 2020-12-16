RB Xavier Coleman Signs With Boston College

Xavier Coleman, a running back out of Lenape High School in New Jersey has signed with Boston College. One of a handful of recruits out of the Garden State, Coleman was a sought after recruit with good speed.

Other Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia, Washington St, Baylor and Temple

Quotables: "I talk to the coaches at BC on a frequent basis." He further elaborated, "I think BC has a lot to offer from academics to the culture of the football team being very rich."

"I can play in the slot and catch out of the backfield," Coleman said. "Im very confident in my game because of all the work i know goes into it"

Analysis: The running backfield should be an interesting position to watch heading into 2021. David Bailey and Patrick Garwo had their moments in 2020 but neither were particularly consistent through out the season. Coleman and fellow freshman Lewis Bond give Frank Cignetti Jr. a pair of running backs that might be better fitted for the offensive system. While the offensive coordinator may want to stick with his veterans, there is always the possibility that he goes to one of his freshman, which could lead to Coleman seeing action sooner rather than later.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI