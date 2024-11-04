Zay Flowers Scores Two Touchdowns in Ravens Win, The Rundown: November 4, 2024
Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had a standout performance in the Ravens 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
The second-year starter tallied five receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns, both scores coming in the first half of the contest.
So far this season, Flowers has caught 46 receptions for 654 yards and three touchdowns. Currently, he has the fourth-most yards in the league. Flowers played for Boston College from 2019-23.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. Lafayette | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. The Citadel | 8 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Volleyball: Boston College 3, NC State 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
0 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's basketball forward/center Chad Venning celebrated his birthday on Sunday. The graudate transfer is entering his first season with the Eagles after coming to Chestnut Hill from St. Bonaventure.
- Boston College volleyball middle blocker Julia Haggerty spoke about the Eagles win over the Wolfpack after recording ten kills and 11 blocks.
- Former Boston College and current Atlanta Falcons defensive back Justin Simmons tallied four total tackles (three solo and one assisted) in the Falcons 27-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 4, 2006: Matt Ryan set school records for completions (40) and passing attempts (57) while throwing for 402 yards, but Boston College still came up short at Wake Forest, 21-14.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI