Bronny James Getting Most Bets to Be Picked No. 1 in NBA Draft at BetMGM Sportsbooks
Have you ever been to Las Vegas, or seen pictures of Las Vegas, or watched any film set in Las Vegas? What's the first thing you notice?
It's the golden buildings and the glossy neon—expensive monuments to American luxury, plasticity, decadence, and sheer walking-around money. Let's keep that visual in mind for this story.
According to sports gambling reporter Ben Fawkes, the player being bet to be selected with the No. 1 pick by the Atlanta Hawks in next month's NBA draft most frequently at BetMGM sportsbooks is USC guard Bronny James.
That's Bronny James as in the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward and all-time leading scorer LeBron James. However, it is also Bronny James as in 4.8-point-per-game scorer Bronny James.
Remarkably, James is receiving the lion's share of action despite carrying 200-1 odds to go first overall via BetMGM. French center Alexandre Sarr of the National Basketball League's Perth Wildcats is the betting favorite to go number one at -300 via BetMGM.
If you listen, you can probably hear another sphere being constructed as we speak.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.