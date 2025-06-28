AJ Dybansta Leads Team USA in Win Over Australia
On Saturday, BYU freshman AJ Dyansta led the USA U19 team to a win over Australia in the World Cup. The five-star prospect struggled in the first half scoring just two points. He responded by scoring 16 points in the second half. He led team USA with 18 points. He also added 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Dybansta struggled to shoot it well from the field. However, he was able to attack the rim and get to the free throw line. He also showed how dominant he can be in transition with multiple dunks in transition.
Team USA will take on France at noon (Mountain Time) on Sunday.
Published