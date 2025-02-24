Arizona State Will Be Down One Starter, Maybe Two Against BYU Basketball
When BYU basketball takes on Arizona State on Tuesday night, the Sun Devils will be without one starter and potentially more. Before the Sun Devils' win over Kansas State, ASU leading scorer BJ Freeman was dismissed from the team due to multiple conduct violations.
Freeman was averaging 13.7 points per game for Arizona State. He scored 11 points on 4/11 shooting in the first meeting between these two teams.
Even though Freeman has been ASU's best scorer this season, his absence did not impact the Sun Devils on Sunday. ASU snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Kansas State. Instead, the Sun Devils were led by freshman center Jayden Quaintance who scored 18 points in ASU's win over Kansas State.
Near the end of the game, Quaintance left the game with what appeared to be a knee injury. Quaintance did not return to the agme, although there were only a few minutes remaining. According to Arizona Republic beat writer Michelle Gardener, Quaintance left the arena after the KSU game on crutches. His status for the BYU game have not been announced.
BYU will be playing for its fifth consecutive win in conference play. That would be the longest winning streak in conference play since the Cougars joined the Big 12 last year.