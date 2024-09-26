Big 12 Releases 2024-2025 BYU Basketball Conference Schedule
On Thursday morning, the Big 12 conference unveiled the dates for the 2024-2025 men's basketball schedules. BYU is scheduled to host some of college basketball's top programs in the Marriott Center.
2024-2025 BYU Basketball Conference Schedule
- 12/31/24 vs Arizona State
- 1/4/25 at Houson
- 1/7/25 vs Texas Tech
- 1/11/25 at TCU
- 1/14/25 vs Oklahoma State
- 1/18/25 at Utah
- 1/21/25 at Colorado
- 1/25/25 vs Cincinnati
- 1/28/25 vs Baylor
- 2/1/25 at UCF
- 2/4/25 vs Arizona
- 2/8/25 at Cincinnati
- 2/11/25 at WVU
- 2/15/25 vs Kansas State
- 2/18/25 vs Kansas
- 2/22/25 at Arizona
- 2/26/25 at Arizona State
- 3/1/25 vs WVU
- 3/4/25 at Iowa State
- 3/8/25 vs Utah
- 3/11-3/15 Big 12 Tournament
The Big 12 conference schedule will feature 20 total games instead of the 18 games the league has historically played. Every Big 12 team will play each other at least once. There will be five teams that BYU will only play at home, there will be five teams that BYU will only play on the road, and five teams that BYU will play twice. The conference schedule will tipoff one week earlier than last year and there will be no bye weeks.
The conference schedule will be even more challenging for BYU in 2024-2025 than it was in 2023-2024. Iowa State, Kansas, Houston, and Arizona will likely be in the preseason top 15 and Baylor might crack the top 15 as well. Kevin Young will have a tremendous challenge on his hands with a young roster in his first season in the Big 12.