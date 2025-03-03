Big 12 Unveils 2025 Women's Basketball Conference Tournament Bracket
On Sunday evening, the Big 12 unveiled the 2025 women's basketball tournament bracket. The tournament will start on Wednesday and the championship game will be played on Sunday, unless BYU advances to the championship game. In that scenario, the championship game would be delayed until Monday.
BYU finished 12th in the Big 12 standings. The Cougars will take on 13-seed UCF in the first round. The winner of BYU-UCF will advance to take on 5-seed Kansas State. Here is the complete bracket.
If BYU is going to make an unexpected run in the Big 12 tournament, it will be on the shoulders' of true freshman Delaney Gibb. Gibb is the favorite to win the Big 12 freshman of the year award. Gibb scored 36 points on 13/18 shooting against archrival Utah on Saturday. The Cougars took the Utes to overtime before a half-court shot at the buzzer sunk BYU's chances at an upset.
BYU has been competitive during the back half of the season, but they have struggled to win close games. BYU has lost five consecutive games and every loss came by single digits.
TCU earned the top seed in the Big 12 tournament. The Horned Frogs are a top 10 team according to AP poll.