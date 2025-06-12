Big 12 Unveils Conference Opponents for BYU Basketball in 2025-2026
On Thursday, the Big 12 unveiled the conference opponents for BYU basketball in 2025-2026. The Big 12 will reduce the conference slate from 20 games to 18 games this season, meaning fewer repeat opponents for BYU.
Home & Away
BYU will play three opponents twice:
- Utah
- Arizona
- Texas Tech.
Like BYU, Arizona and Texas Tech are coming off runs to the Sweet 16.
Four games against Arizona and Texas Tech will be a challenge for Kevin Young's squad. BYU will also get two chances at archrival Utah. That rivalry will be played twice every season in basketball. The Utes will be led by first-year head coach Alex Jensen.
Home Only
BYU will face six conference opponents exclusively at home:
- Arizona State
- UCF
- Colorado
- Houston
- Iowa State
- TCU
The Cougars will get homecourt advantage against national power Houston. BYU will be looking for revenge after suffering two blowout losses to Houston a season ago.
If history is any indication, BYU-Iowa State should be an entertaining matchup.
Away Only
BYU will face six conference opponents exclusively on the road:
- Baylor
- Cincinnati
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- West Virginia
The dates of these games will be unveiled at a later date. The Cougars are still finalizing their non-conference slate as well.